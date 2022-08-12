Prince Charles may further narrow down Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s roles in monarchy

Prince Charles delivers a touching message for youth
Prince Charles is anticipated to severely reduce the roles of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in the monarchy after he becomes king, according to the local British channel.
According to rumours, Prince, the heir apparent to the British throne, is eager to reduce the size of the monarchy, and Eugenie and Beatrice, who have long indicated a desire to pursue “something else,” would be among the victims.
In the most recent episode of Royal Round-Up, royal analyst Richard Palmer stated regarding the Duke of York’s daughters, “I think they made their decision years ago.”
“The way it was presented at the time, which was roughly, sort of, when they were preparing to leave university, was that they didn’t want to be senior members.”
He went on to add, “I just don’t see any future role for them, at all,” before referencing Princess Beatrice’s statement that she wants to do “something else” with her life.
“I remember Beatrice saying to me, and to a couple of other royal correspondents, ‘I want to do something else with my life, other than ribbon cutting’,” said Palmer.
