Prince Charles must be ‘consistent’ in his storytelling to succeed

The 73-year-old, who will succeed the Queen, was advised by American public relations expert and commentator Eric Schiffer.

Charles must increase public support to show he cares about issues that younger people care about.

He needs to lean comfortably back into his past and make sure the storytelling is consistent with that.

Prince Charles was advised to increase public support. After the recent donation controversies.

A public relations expert stated that Charles must increase public support.

“Well, he’s the OG of the environment. I mean, he was pro-environment before it was cool,” the expert stated.

“People were wondering what was going on. He needs to lean comfortably back into his past and make sure the storytelling is consistent with that and then empower other warriors of the environment to be lifted up.”

"That's a strong opportunity for him. I think he also then can use that as a way to show he cares about other issues that younger people do care about." "He has a significant benefit because Gen Z and millennials care about authenticity and he's been extremely authentic on the environment." "He was doing it in the beginning. You know, it was kooky. It was considered kooky. That's a strong power centre for Charles. Yes. Zeroing in on many of these same issues about equality," he said.