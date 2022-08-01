Prince Charles questioned over £1m Bin Laden donation?

The Prince of Wales’ Charity Commission is set to face questions about collecting £1 million from Osama bin Laden’s family.

Prince Charles Charity Commission is set to face questions about collecting £1 million from Osama bin Laden’s family.

The Prince of Wales was recently accused of a “serious lack of judgement” after allegedly having a private meeting with Bakr bin Laden in 2013.

According to the site, royal sources downplayed suspicions that the 73-year-old prince ‘brokered’ the donation.

Meanwhile, Clarence House claimed that the trustees of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) conducted the donation with “thorough due diligence,” but without alerting the prince.

Later, it was revealed that the PWCF had collected over £2.5 million in cash donations from a former Qatari prime minister.

Former government minister Norman Baker was mentioned in the publication as saying that the prince, “continues to show a serious lack of judgment about whom he will accept money from.”

“Is there in fact anyone he would refuse money from? Is this really appropriate behaviour from the heir to the throne?” Previously, in 2013, Prince Charles accepted a $1.2 million charitable payment from the family of Osama Bin Laden following a private visit at Clarence House. The report claims that Charles’ assistants objected but were disregarded. A representative for the Clarence House has denied the accusations. Advertisement