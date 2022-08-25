Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Charles was unaware of the memo that foretold Diana’s demise

Prince Charles was unaware of the memo that foretold Diana’s demise

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Charles was unaware of the memo that foretold Diana’s demise

Prince Charles was unaware of the memo that foretold Diana’s demise

Advertisement
  • 25 years of tragic death of the late Princess have passed.
  • Prince Charles’ interview was recently re-examined.
  • An ex-investigator brought up a 1995 letter written by Diana’s former butler.
Advertisement

After 25 years after the tragic death of the late Princess, Prince Charles’ interview from immediately following her fatal vehicle accident in Paris was recently re-examined.

An ex-investigator recounted speaking with the Prince of Wales at St. James’s Palace, and he brought up a 1995 letter written by Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell in which the princess’ demise was foretold.

He didn’t seem anxious, according to investigative officer David Douglas during his interview on Good Morning Britain.

“It became clear that Prince Charles was unaware of that memo before it was made public in 2003. He was no wiser than we were.

Douglas continued, “So we asked him a few questions about that. “I took notes as I answered the questions. Finally, all we had was a witness statement, and that was it. And in Charles’ eyes, that was what it was all about.

“I think it pretty well covers it,” It doesn’t get any more serious as an allegation than that, he said, referring to the allegations that were being made, primarily about the Duke of Edinburgh but also involving Charles: “That they had conspired with MI6, MI5, SAS, or whoever you want to talk about—to murder the mother of their grandchildren.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry risks his relationship with William and Charles over his memoir?
Prince Harry risks his relationship with William and Charles over his memoir?

Prince Harry had planned a visit to the UK to work with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story