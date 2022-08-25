25 years of tragic death of the late Princess have passed.

After 25 years after the tragic death of the late Princess, Prince Charles’ interview from immediately following her fatal vehicle accident in Paris was recently re-examined.

An ex-investigator recounted speaking with the Prince of Wales at St. James’s Palace, and he brought up a 1995 letter written by Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell in which the princess’ demise was foretold.

He didn’t seem anxious, according to investigative officer David Douglas during his interview on Good Morning Britain.

“It became clear that Prince Charles was unaware of that memo before it was made public in 2003. He was no wiser than we were.

Douglas continued, “So we asked him a few questions about that. “I took notes as I answered the questions. Finally, all we had was a witness statement, and that was it. And in Charles’ eyes, that was what it was all about.

“I think it pretty well covers it,” It doesn’t get any more serious as an allegation than that, he said, referring to the allegations that were being made, primarily about the Duke of Edinburgh but also involving Charles: “That they had conspired with MI6, MI5, SAS, or whoever you want to talk about—to murder the mother of their grandchildren.

