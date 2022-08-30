Prince Charles would be ‘devastated’ to lost his relationship with Harry

Meghan talked about the decision to set down from royal duties.

Prince Charles is unhappy with Meghan.

Meghan is currently busy promoting her podcast.

Prince Charles would be “devastated” if he lost his friendship with Prince Harry, according to insiders cited in Meghan Markle’s most recent explosive interview.

In a lengthy new interview with an entertainment magazine writer The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the couple’s intention to step back from royal duties in 2020 and stated that they were ‘glad’ to leave the United Kingdom.

Prince of Wales, who was reportedly offended by Meghan’s suggestion that Harry had ‘lost’ her father, is believed to have been dissatisfied by the ensuing controversy.

Meghan revealed to The Cut: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

A source close to Charles stated that he would be distressed if Harry felt their relationship had deteriorated and added, “The Prince of Wales loves both his sons”.

Meghan’s associates have subsequently attempted to clarify that the words referred to her father, Thomas Markle, with whom she has not talked since her wedding in 2018.

Prince Charles stepped in to lead Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Harry at Windsor Castle at the last minute.

However, Harry’s relationship with his father has reportedly become strained since the couple’s departure from the working royals.

During their television appearance with Oprah Winfrey the previous year, he stated that Charles had ceased answering his calls.

Meghan, who is now promoting her new podcast Archetypes, stated in her most recent interview that the family’s relocation to the United States was important to achieve financial independence.

She defended the decision by stating that it was not “reinventing the wheel,” arguing that a “handful of princes princesses and dukes” already have “very arrangement they wanted.” The mother of two did not identify the individuals to whom she was referring.

Meghan told an entertainment magazine writer that she would be happy to work for the Royal Family in another Commonwealth country, but only if the Sussexes could earn their own money.

“Then maybe all the noise would stop,” she added.

Meghan also disclosed that she believes there is “space for forgiveness” between the Royal Family and herself.

“I think forgiveness is really important,” she told an entertainment magazine writer.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive.”

I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Prince Harry made a pointed remark regarding the Firm’s unusual responsibilities, stating, “Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together”.

