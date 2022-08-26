Prince George and Princess Charlotte will lose their royal titles

They will not be addressed by their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Windsor for their children’s new school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The royal children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will soon begin attending Lambrook School in Berkshire as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to make Windsor their home, according to a Monday announcement from Kensington Palace.

According to sources, Prince William and Kate’s most recent decision was motivated by their desire to provide their kids a regular childhood away from Kensington Palace’s hustle.

The two most well-known children in the world, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will begin their new journey at the prep school in Berkshire in Years 5 and 3, respectively.

They will not be addressed by their royal titles at the new school, it has been confirmed. In a reference to their parents’ titles, the royal children will be referred to as George Cambridge and Charlotte Cambridge.

In addition to being known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, George is also known as George Alexander Louis.

Charlotte’s title as a princess is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. However, the siblings will be addressed by their last name Cambridge, at school.

When Prince Louis, their younger brother, joins them in September, he will experience the same thing.

