Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will lose their royal titles

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will lose their royal titles

Articles
Advertisement
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will lose their royal titles

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will lose their royal titles

Advertisement
  • They will not be addressed by their royal titles.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Windsor for their children’s new school.
  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.
Advertisement

The royal children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will soon begin attending Lambrook School in Berkshire as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to make Windsor their home, according to a Monday announcement from Kensington Palace.

According to sources, Prince William and Kate’s most recent decision was motivated by their desire to provide their kids a regular childhood away from Kensington Palace’s hustle.

The two most well-known children in the world, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will begin their new journey at the prep school in Berkshire in Years 5 and 3, respectively.

They will not be addressed by their royal titles at the new school, it has been confirmed. In a reference to their parents’ titles, the royal children will be referred to as George Cambridge and Charlotte Cambridge.

In addition to being known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, George is also known as George Alexander Louis.

Charlotte’s title as a princess is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. However, the siblings will be addressed by their last name Cambridge, at school.

Advertisement

When Prince Louis, their younger brother, joins them in September, he will experience the same thing.

Also Read

Prince George is third in line to throne, could reign very differently
Prince George is third in line to throne, could reign very differently

Prince George is third in line for the British throne after his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sonam Kapoor reveals she was nervous to leave Vayu at home
Sonam Kapoor reveals she was nervous to leave Vayu at home
Mira Rajput on being labelled as Star wife and why is it offensive
Mira Rajput on being labelled as Star wife and why is it offensive
Sharon Stone shocks when she realized Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video
Sharon Stone shocks when she realized Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video
Kate Middleton, Prince William Reunite with Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding
Kate Middleton, Prince William Reunite with Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding
Wednesday's thing scares New York pedestrians in new video
Wednesday's thing scares New York pedestrians in new video
Twitter congratulate KL Rahul as wedding leave reported approved
Twitter congratulate KL Rahul as wedding leave reported approved
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story