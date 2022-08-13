Prince Harry plans on visiting UK again
Prince Harry's intends to take a trip back to the UK. He...
Due to the failed UN speech plan, experts question Prince Harry’s integrity.
Daisy Cousens, a broadcaster for Sky News Australia, made this unsettling remark.
She denounced Prince Harry’s entire UN speech as a “global assault” on freedom and democracy, complete with “all the wailing.”
She was cited as saying, “A mood that, needless to say, reflects neither democracy nor freedom,” by Express UK.
Even more startlingly, she made a reference to Tom Bower’s recent memoir before concluding, “Every one of Bower’s accusations is supporting the gradual leaking away of Harry and Meghan’s legitimacy. In the end, the monarchy will triumph in the eyes of the general populace.
