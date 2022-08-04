Advertisement
Prince Harry acted as jester at Camilla's wedding

Prince Harry acted as jester at Camilla’s wedding

Prince Harry acted as jester at Camilla’s wedding

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry

According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry acted as a sort of fool at Duchess Camilla’s wedding.

Angela Levin stated that Harry would make hilarious faces for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

She stated that during the second portion of the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex placed his face on a glass window in order to appear ridiculous.

“We don’t see much fun in Prince Harry now, he’s gone a bit woke,” she said.

Harry presently resides with his wife Meghan Markle and two children in California.

Since he married Meghan and relocated to the United States, British tabloids and a portion of local media rarely publish anything favourable about the Duke of Sussex.

