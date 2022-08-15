Prince Harry advised: Queen will take the biggest hit

The Firm still “constitutes a strike” against the Queen.

Prince Harry has been informed.

He should refrain from “bringing the Firm” to the field of battle.

This caution was offered by royal analyst Daniela Elser in an article for news.com.au.

There, she addressed the potential that everything might “backfire” on the “loving grandmother” that Palace staffers are trying to protect.

“Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show,” Ms. Elser argued, “that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”

The Top Lady (as Diana referred to her mother-in-law) is ultimately humiliated or undermined by anything that denigrates or weakens the monarchy.

She said, “Or to cite Louis XIV, ‘l’etat, c’est Moi,’ which translates to ‘the state is me.'”

