Prince Harry alarms that he’ll shock drop memoir on Royal Family

Prince harry has pledged it will be “exact and fully truthful” story of his life.

Royals are preparing for the upcoming book.

A royal analyst, made this assertion in an article.

Advertisement

Following the shocking revelation of Prince Harry’s rumored memoir, “shock drop,” palace staff members are said to have gone into a frenzy.

Katie Harris, a royal analyst, made this assertion in an article.

According to the article, “The royals are preparing for the upcoming book, which he has pledged will be a “exact and fully truthful” story of his life.”

There will be worries that the Duke will discuss his conflict with his older brother Prince William, his strained bond with his father Prince Charles, his opinion of stepmother Camilla, and the impact from the Brexit, she continued.

This happens as he and Meghan Markle, who left their roles as royals in 2020, prepare to make a number of charitable appearances in Britain next month.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fuel the flames? Some royal fans and experts think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...