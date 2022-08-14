Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan appear bombshell charges against them

Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan appear bombshell charges against them

  • The Royal Couple are being rocked by new allegations that are “eroding” their credibility, royal commentator claims.
  • Daisy Cousens highlights royal author Tom Bower’s “bombshell” new book entitled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being shaken by new sensation charges that are “eroding” their validity, an illustrious reporter has guaranteed.

Composing for Sky News Australia, observer Daisy Cousens has reprimanded Harry’s presentation at the UN, brought up “deploring a ‘worldwide attack’ on majority rules government and opportunity,” he then, at that point, proceeded to tell the crowd “groundbreaking measures” were expected to deflect environmental change and that such activity was “not easy to refute”.

“A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom,” She added.

Cousens proceeded to feature regal writer Tom Bower’s “bombshell” new book named “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors”.

She finished up: “Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated.”

