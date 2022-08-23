Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals

Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the royal family are said to be at an all-time low.

They will visit the UK next month.

Courtiers believe the visit is a Netflix money grab.

Advertisement

Relationships between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family are said to be at an all-time low. This is especially true now that they have confirmed that they will visit the UK next month. Courtiers believe the visit is a Netflix money grab.

In his most recent column for Mail Online, Dan Wootton questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to visit the UK ‘so soon’ following their June visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many royal advisers, according to the journalist, believe that Harry and Meghan want to acquire content for their relationships with Netflix and Spotify, implying that the entire trip is “commercially motivated.”

The Sussexes are learning, to to their sorrow, that the US is becoming less interested in them as their connection to the Royal Family and Britain becomes increasingly remote, according to Wootton.

There are concerns that the early-next-month trip to the UK, which is nominally to attend a variety of charity events, would actually be used to produce more material for such a TV program, the author continued.

Wootton added, “No wonder trust between the Sussexes and the Royal Family is at rock bottom.

Advertisement

Just over three months have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan visited the UK with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee. During their stay, they will attend charitable events across the nation.

Also Read Harry and Meghan considering getting married once more Meghan and Harry intend to be married again for their Netflix series....