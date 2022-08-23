Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals

Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals

Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals

Advertisement
  • Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the royal family are said to be at an all-time low.
  • They will visit the UK next month.
  • Courtiers believe the visit is a Netflix money grab.
Advertisement

Relationships between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family are said to be at an all-time low. This is especially true now that they have confirmed that they will visit the UK next month. Courtiers believe the visit is a Netflix money grab.

In his most recent column for Mail Online, Dan Wootton questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to visit the UK ‘so soon’ following their June visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many royal advisers, according to the journalist, believe that Harry and Meghan want to acquire content for their relationships with Netflix and Spotify, implying that the entire trip is “commercially motivated.”

The Sussexes are learning, to to their sorrow, that the US is becoming less interested in them as their connection to the Royal Family and Britain becomes increasingly remote, according to Wootton.

There are concerns that the early-next-month trip to the UK, which is nominally to attend a variety of charity events, would actually be used to produce more material for such a TV program, the author continued.

Wootton added, “No wonder trust between the Sussexes and the Royal Family is at rock bottom.

Advertisement

Just over three months have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan visited the UK with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee. During their stay, they will attend charitable events across the nation.

Also Read

Harry and Meghan considering getting married once more
Harry and Meghan considering getting married once more

Meghan and Harry intend to be married again for their Netflix series....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story