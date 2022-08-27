Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attack on the Firm.

Royal experts demand that “no more pity or sympathy” be shown for them.

Jonathan Sacredoti voiced this warning.

In response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks on the Firm, royal experts demand that “no more pity or sympathy” be shown for them.

In an interview with Express UK, royal analyst Jonathan Sacredoti voiced this warning.

The expert opened the discussion by claiming that Prince Harry has been “overusing” the “grieving child” card and that support for him is “going thin” every day.

People do have sympathy for Prince Harry and his circumstances, especially knowing how difficult it was for him to lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public, Mr. Sacredoti was quoted as saying by the publication.

But since they left, the couple has hardly stopped criticizing the royal family and stirring up trouble. The sympathy of the public is waning.

