Prince Harry and Meghan are making the Royal family strange

The royal family has been forewarned of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending visit to the UK.

Prince Charles and Prince William are supposed to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are travelling specially for their humanitarian endeavors, a chilly greeting.

In an article for MailOnline, journalist Dan Wootton stated: “There are rumors that the trip to the UK early next month, which is nominally to attend a variety of charity events, may actually be an attempt to produce more material for a TV show of this nature.

“Since information from private conversations has in the past been leaked to favored American media sites, Charles and William are reportedly being extremely cautious in any connection with Harry.

“It’s terrible that things have gotten to this point, but given that Harry and Meghan are on the warpath, to heck with the wider ramifications to the Royal Family, it was always going to happen,”

