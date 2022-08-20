Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly “nervous.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are visiting the UK.

They have a clear plan for the future of the monarchy.

Advertisement

Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly “nervous” about Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s upcoming visit to the UK, according to a royal expert, according to Express UK.

In a recent interview with Express UK, royal analyst Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s impending visit to the UK and discussed how William and Charles had become “nervous” due to Harry and Meghan’s “interferences.”

Schofield claims: “What we are witnessing here are rival royal engagements carried out by senior retired members of the royal family. The royal couple, Prince Charles and Prince William, must be very frustrated by this.

They are concerned by Harry and Meghan’s influence because they have a clear plan for the future of the monarchy, she continued.

Following news that Prince William is unlikely to run into his brother Harry when visiting the UK, Schofield made his remarks.

It was revealed earlier this week that Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting the UK to attend charitable events “dear to their hearts.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince William’s partners are mocked by Prince Harry and Meghan’s acquaintance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always the target of criticism. British...