Prince Harry is “leading the royal rebellion” against firm’s principles
Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values This claim was made...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked by royal specialists for acting like a “living soap opera” since returning to the US.
This astonishing charge was made against the pair by royal journalist Charles Rae, who singled them out from the rest of Hollywood.
This is the best living soap opera we have ever had, and have had for many many years, he admitted in a conversation with media.
Given what has been happening in the Royal Family, including the conflict between Harry and Meghan and everyone else, it is crucial that people know about this book or memoir when they visit, regardless of whether they see the Queen or William and Catherine.
We don’t know what it contains, but there are rumours that it will pour a tonne of rain on Camilla, the Queen, William, or anybody else.
Thus, it is quite significant. It shocks me that this man, who considers Britain to be one of the most dangerous nations in the world, announces his impending arrival about a month in advance. It is ridiculous.
