Prince Harry and Meghan ‘compete’ with royals on UK tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Manchester on September 5th.

Kinsey Schofield predicts that few members of the royal family will meet the Sussexes.

Prince Charles is looking to slim down the monarchy, not add a competing Royal Family, she said.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an inconvenient moment to visit the United Kingdom because they will overshadow Princess Anne’s birthday.

On September 5th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star that the pair selected the incorrect moment to cross the Atlantic, “Prince Charles is looking to slim down the monarchy… not add a competing Royal Family.”

“Senior royals are likely not thrilled with [Monday’s] announcement. Especially since they chose to do it on the Princess Royal’s birthday,” according to the presenter of the To Di For podcast.

Despite their visit to the city, the expert predicts that few members of the royal family will meet the Sussexes.

Advertisement “I think the only member of the Royal Family that might attempt to see the Sussexes is the Queen,” the podcast host stated. “However, this does feel like a carbon copy of a royal engagement, and I don’t believe that she would encourage that.” Also Read Prince Harry told his ‘copying Queen’ was a ‘huge error’ Gyles Brandreth of This Morning discussed Prince Harry's upcoming book. Pundit believes...