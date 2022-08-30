Prince Harry and Meghan “destroy the bridge” to Royal Family

Duchess of Sussex addressed the rift between her and Prince Charles.

Royal analyst says there is “absolutely no way back” for reconciliation.

Omid Scobie defended the Duchess, claiming she was talking to her own father, not Prince Charles Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “no path back” for reconciliation after “burning bridges” with Prince Charles.

In a recent interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex addressed the schism between Harry and his father, the Prince of Wales.

According to royal analyst Russell Myers, the remarks will be “severely damaging and disturbing” to Charles.

The expert went on, “He offered them an olive branch on several occasions; ‘come and stay at my house, worried about security’ – and I think the bridges are already burned – there will be absolutely no way back from them.”

However, royal pundit Omid Scobie defended the Duchess, claiming that she was talking to her own father, not Prince Charles.

Meghan said in a recent interview, “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”