Prince Harry and Meghan in a state of quandary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having serious financial issues with Netflix, according to report.

These revelations were provided by commentator Guy Martin while he was speaking with Forbes.

Netflix just cancelled Ms. Markle’s one project Pearl, an animated picture that was about to go into production.

“On the surface, at least, there is no content from Archewell’s for-profit content arms that is producing money,” he began by acknowledging.

“Facing significant challenges of its own, Netflix just cancelled Ms. Markle’s one project Pearl, an animated picture that was about to go into production. Netflix bit deep into the Windsors of Montecito enterprise with a rumored $100 million.”

This comes shortly after it was rumored that Prince Harry’s autobiography might be published around Christmas.

