Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all alone in a concrete wilderness

People have apparently been “turning away.”

There is a “concrete jungle” of Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan’s popularity has reportedly declined.

Advertisement

In the “concrete jungle” of Los Angeles, people have apparently been “turning away” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their popularity has reportedly declined.

In a recent interview with TALKTV, royal journalist Daisy McAndrew made this surprising assertion.

They were all fascinated and terrified by the Oprah interview, as I believe we all were, she said, adding that “It’s been interesting, their attitude.”

According to a comment from her, “We all found it very uncomfortable reading or watching. In the US, they enjoyed extremely high popularity.

“I believe that Americans were ecstatic that they had decided to make America their home. The majority of Americans still find the racism issue to be extremely unpleasant.

“However, the majority of Americans have shunned Harry and Meghan. She said, “[and] thinking, you know, precisely what have we got ourselves in for.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “face actual threats” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive "severe" security threats. They face actual...