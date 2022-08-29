Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan are in disputes about their public image

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “sailing in opposing places” with their future plans.
  • Prince Harry wants to get away from the spotlight and focus on his charity work.
  • Meghan feels like they’re only just getting started with their showbiz work.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at continuous odds and involved in “repeated disputes” because they have “started sailing in opposing places” with their future plans.

This information was made public by a reliable insider with ties to Heat magazine.

They began by addressing the cold reception that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received in the UK for Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral and declared themselves to be completely “shocked” by what had happened.

While addressing the whole incident the insider admitted, “The frosty reaction he received from William and other members of the family really alarmed Harry.”

“He was embarrassed and felt no one wanted to be seen with him. It made him want to get away from the spotlight and focus on his charity work.”

“He’s worried all the endless TV interviews are starting to look a bit tacky, and it feels like he’s drifting away from the reasons he and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in the first place.”

As of now “They’re really at odds over this,” the expert went on to note.

“Meghan feels like they’re only just getting started with their showbiz work – she’s already preparing for their next big TV show and wants to collaborate with Oprah’s network to give people a look at the more glamorous aspects of their lives. She’s even considering going down the reality TV route.”

