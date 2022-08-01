Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘threats’ to Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family got a grim warning.

During a 60-minute interview, royal novelist and biographer Tom Bower made this accusation.

I think they pose a considerable threat. [But] the question is how the Royal Family minimise the threat.

He was quoted as stating, “I think they pose a considerable threat. [But] the question is how the Royal Family minimise the threat and dilutes the danger and that requires astute management.”

This warning comes after a slew of contentious comments directed against the Royal Family, ranging from the claimed tint of Archie’s skin to intimate secrets.