Edition: English
Edition: English

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'threats' to Firm

Articles
  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family got a grim warning.
  During a 60-minute interview, royal novelist and biographer Tom Bower made this accusation.
  I think they pose a considerable threat. [But] the question is how the Royal Family minimise the threat.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family got a grim warning.

During a 60-minute interview, royal novelist and biographer Tom Bower made this accusation.

He was quoted as stating, “I think they pose a considerable threat. [But] the question is how the Royal Family minimise the threat and dilutes the danger and that requires astute management.”

This warning comes after a slew of contentious comments directed against the Royal Family, ranging from the claimed tint of Archie’s skin to intimate secrets.

