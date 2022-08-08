Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unwanted everywhere

Kinsey Schofield made the claim in an interview with the Daily Star.

Royal experts believe Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK once they ‘finally’ realize “no one wants the Sussexes around”.

The couple must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.

Advertisement

Royal experts accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wind up getting back to the UK once they ‘at last’ understand “nobody needs the Sussexes around.”

Imperial analyst Kinsey Schofield made this case during her meeting with the Daily Star.

While talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spell at the center of attention, she conceded, “No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

“Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal. I still don’t believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview.”

Advertisement