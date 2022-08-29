Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have “family support”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of family support may put further strain on their relationship.

Angela Mollard told Sunrise Australia that it is critical for the pair to ‘communicate better’ in order to have stronger connections.

“And what worries me about Harry and Meghan as a couple is that they’re not supported by family,” the expert stated.

“They don’t have the bedrock of people around them and really strong relationships for themselves, for their children to just act sometimes maybe as a sounding board or just as a trusted place to just be,” Mollard told.

“They really have each other and that’s a lot of pressure on a marriage,” she said.

“The pressures of children, the pressures of earning an income, the pressures of security, the pressures of being in a new country for Harry, the absence of long-standing close friends, a different culture,” Mollard noted.

“I mean, if you were to add up the stress points for Harry — he loses his military role, he loses his connection with his family, he stops doing the things he’s known all his life in terms of his royal responsibilities.”