Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “face actual threats”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive “severe” security threats.

They face actual dangers.

They should therefore receive security from the Home Office.

Following Megxit, experts confirm that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received “severe” security threats.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “face actual dangers,” according to royal pundits Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, and should therefore receive security from the Home Office when visiting the UK.

When this announcement came, I thought about Harry’s security, Ms. Bowie stated on the most recent episode of their podcast Royally Obsessed.

“As a reminder, he attended the WellChild Awards last year, which were held outdoors due to Covid, and that served as a major catalyst for the security case he has filed.

When he left the event at that time, he was being pursued by paparazzi and didn’t have police protection.

“In the meantime, Harry’s case is still being looked into,” she stated. I believe that’s the confusing part.

“Somehow Andrew, who is not a working royal and lower in the line of succession, gets it [police protection in the UK], but Harry, who is sixth in the line of succession, doesn’t,” said Andrew.

