Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get new dog for their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a new pet dog.

Mamma Mia, a 7-year-old beagle, was rescued from an animal testing facility.

She joins the couple’s previous pets Guy and Pula in their Montecito, California home.

Advertisement

The family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has expanded with the addition of a pet dog.

Mamma Mia, a 7-year-old beagle, was rescued from an animal testing facility and adopted by the couple. The new pet joins the couple and their children Archie and Lilibet, as well as their previous pets Guy, another beagle, and Pula, a labrador, in their Montecito, California home. Mia, or Mamma Mia, was rescued from a research institution by the Beagle Freedom Project in California.

According to project manager Shannon Keith, Meghan contacted her to express interest in adopting a beagle.

The couple then reportedly visited the project after hours, where they played with Mamma Mia and her eight newborn puppies.

According to Ms. Keith, though, the pair was only interested in the elder dog, not the younger puppies.

Advertisement

She told the Los Angeles Times, “The duchess was holding Mia and said, “We’re adopting her.”

“She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. … We want ones we can help who are older’.”

Meghan has already adopted a dog from an animal shelter in 2012, when she took up a Labrador-German shepherd mix named Bogart.

Meghan met Ellen DeGeneres at the shelter where she met Bogart, and according to Meghan, Ellen urged her to adopt the animal.

In a 2017 interview with Best Health, Meghan recalled the meeting, saying, “Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’

“And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!'”

Advertisement

“It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’

“And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

Bogart and Guy resided with Meghan in Toronto during her time as an actress on the hit television series Suits.

When Meghan relocated to the United Kingdom and established a home with her future husband, she brought Guy with her but left Bogart behind because he was too old to fly, according to sources.

This was never confirmed by the Palace, although they did say Bogart was “living with friends” and that transporting him to the United Kingdom “would have lots of complexity to it”.

Also Read Recent pictures of Meghan Markle, now being called “Princess,” have gone viral The release of new pictures of the Duchess of Sussex without her...