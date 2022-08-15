Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to visit the UK soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to visit the UK soon

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to visit the UK soon

Prince Harry issued warning over Meghan Markle ‘paranoia’

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the UK again.
  • It is a few months after their trip to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most recent journey is being arranged.
Advertisement

Just a few months after their trip to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the UK again in early September of this year.

According to their official spokesman, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most recent journey is being arranged so they can meet with charities and organizations that are “near to their hearts,” according to Express UK.

The spokesperson was cited as stating by the publication: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with numerous organizations important to their hearts in early September.”

On September 5, the Sussexes will go to Manchester for the One Young summit. On September 8, they will visit the WellChild Awards.

On September 6, they are also scheduled to make a diversion to Germany, where they are anticipated to attend the Invictus Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, which serves as a countdown to the following Invictus Games.

Also Read

Prince Harry damned at the self-important bleating
Prince Harry damned at the self-important bleating

Prince Harry's memoir has "all the makings" of a haughty account. This...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story