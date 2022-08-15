Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the UK again.

Just a few months after their trip to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the UK again in early September of this year.

According to their official spokesman, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most recent journey is being arranged so they can meet with charities and organizations that are “near to their hearts,” according to Express UK.

The spokesperson was cited as stating by the publication: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with numerous organizations important to their hearts in early September.”

On September 5, the Sussexes will go to Manchester for the One Young summit. On September 8, they will visit the WellChild Awards.

On September 6, they are also scheduled to make a diversion to Germany, where they are anticipated to attend the Invictus Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, which serves as a countdown to the following Invictus Games.

