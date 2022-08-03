Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence over England’s victory

The silence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over England’s triumph in the Euro Women’s Football Championship has been criticised by the British media.

In spite of the royal family’s celebration of the win, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the media, have not made any remarks to the team.

The three main Royal Households did not celebrate the Lionesses’ historic triumph with Meghan and Harry, according to the UK’s Daily Express.

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin made a caustic remark in response to the article, stating, “M and H normally prefer to go for ‘global’ not just Europe.”

Too busy reading Bower’s book, as it stated in a tweet, prompted her response.

The post made reference to Tom Bower’s most recent book, which is titled The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

