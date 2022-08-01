Prince Harry and Meghan must visit Balmoral to ease royal issues

Kinsey Schofield, an expert, told the Daily Star that the pair should accept the monarch’s invitation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should accept the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral as an “opportunity” to resolve royal tensions.

Kinsey Schofield, an expert, told the Daily Star that the pair should accept the monarch’s invitation to the Firm’s Scotland hideaway.

“If Harry and Meghan accept the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral it will be out of necessity,” Kinsey said.

“Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal,” the To Di For Daily podcast host explained.

“I still don’t believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview.

“No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

However, the expert did not appear confident that the pair would accept the invitation only to make the Queen happy.

“Cut to creative meetings with Spotify and Netflix,” she said. “The suits recognize that interest in Harry and Meghan revolves around their association with the Royal Family.”