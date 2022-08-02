Prince Harry and Meghan restrict their usage of social media

The Firm frequently pays beautiful tributes to the Suits alum, but the Duchess of Sussex turns 41 on August 4.

Kinsey Schofield said that the couple “limit their access to social media”.

As a result, he is unable to convey public greetings to royals.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not publicly wish to other royal family members.

The Firm frequently pays beautiful tributes to the Suits alum, but the Duchess of Sussex, who turns 41 on August 4, seldom returns the favour.

According to the expert, the absence of wishes is attributable to the Sussexes’ decision to avoid social media.

Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star that the couple “limit their access to social media”. As a result, he is unable to convey public greetings to royals.

“I think the Sussexes limit their access to social media for their mental health and I completely understand that decision.”

“The Royal Family is very sweet to wish Meghan a happy birthday but I don’t think it’s personal that the Sussexes don’t wish the royals a happy birthday”.

Advertisement

Kinsey continued, “Sussex fans might see it as proof that Harry and Meghan don’t like members of the Royal Family but I think they aren’t looking at the entire picture.” Previously, Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr., has chastised her and Prince Harry for their involvement in American politics. Meghan and Harry, according to Markle Jr., should “stay out of politics.” Also Read Meghan Markle’s half-brother taunts Prince Harry at UN Meghan's half-brother, Sussex, chastised her and Prince Harry for their involvement in...