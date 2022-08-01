Prince Harry and Meghan unhappy with the Lionesses victory?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not congratulated England’s women’s football team.

Some royal fans speculate that the couple is unhappy with their team’s triumph.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen and Prince William congratulated Chloe Kelly and the Wembley team.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has been living in California since March 2020, have kept mute and have not officially congratulated England’s female football team on their first Women’s Euro triumph.

The quiet of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sent tongues spinning, with some royal fans speculating that the couple is unhappy with England’s team’s triumph. Meghan and Harry did not celebrate the historic triumph with the other three major Royal Households.

However, despite allegations of a poor relationship with the Firm, they maintain ties to England through their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Windsor house, Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry enjoys rugby and polo, as well as football, and on a royal engagement in February 2017, he reportedly stated that he was an Arsenal supporter. Meghan Markle, a staunch feminist, has never publicly discussed football.

The Queen and Prince William congratulated England’s women’s football team on their historic victory in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. She hailed the victory as “an inspiration for children and women across the country,” while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated Chloe Kelly and the Wembley team. Yesterday, the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final (Sunday, July 31).

Advertisement

Prince William was overjoyed to witness the victory, and he also tweeted: “What a night! Just brilliant.”

What a night! Just brilliant 👏🏆 https://t.co/ynm378CvAW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 1, 2022

Also Read Princess Anne “never desired” Account of Prince Harry unearthed Princess Anne apparently had a negative opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan...