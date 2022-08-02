Prince Harry and Meghan will be ‘apoplectic’ at the Revenge books

Prince Harry and Meghan restrict their usage of social media
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘becoming apoplectic’ over Tom Bower’s explosive Revenge book.
Express reports that Mail on Sunday editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths appeared on a recent edition of Palace Confidential.
“They will be going apoplectic about this book,” she said. “They’ll probably just say, ‘oh, it’s just noise in public’ but, you know, they will be reading every single word”.
She said: “They’ve probably finished it by now.
“They probably asked Sunshine Sachs to get someone to read it as well and, to go through, and see where they can, you know, get their lawyers out.”
According to the unofficial biography, the Sussexes have a schism with the rest of the Royal line.
The British author alleged in the book that the Duke of Sussex was chastised by his Eton friends for courting Meghan.
Harry’s pals apparently cracked jokes “involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms” to which Meghan “without hesitation” challenged them on their opinions.
