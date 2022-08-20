Prince Harry and Meghan’s move upsets senior royals

Royal experts said that the senior royal members felt “betrayed” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’.

Kinsey Schofield, the host of the To Di For podcast, said senior royals are likely not thrilled.

Schofield said, “I thought their behaviour during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was superb.

A royal expert said that the senior royal members felt “betrayed” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent decision to visit the United Kingdom.

The host of the To Di For podcast, Kinsey Schofield, told the media source, “Senior royals are likely not thrilled with today’s announcement.”

As expert stated, “When the Sussexes vaguely accused a member of the royal family with being racist, started suing British media, sued the Government, and moved out of the country – monarchists were left feeling betrayed.”

Schofield said, “I thought their behaviour during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was superb. They were respectful and stayed under the radar.”

She told them, “There is so much opportunity for them in America,” added, “Why are they not capitalizing on the fact that Americans haven’t been hit with Tom Bower or Valentine Low’s allegations yet?”

“I think their reputation has really taken a hit in the UK thanks to Bower’s book [Revenge: Meghan Harry and the war between the Windsors] and the Sussexes have been suspiciously silent.”

The expert said, “They seem to poll well with the younger demo so maybe they are attempting to stay plugged in there.”

