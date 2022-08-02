Advertisement
Prince Harry and William are not alike

Articles
  • Prince Harry, the younger brother of the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, and a royal novelist have allegedly never been “very good pals.”
  • They sat together for TV appearances on their common causes joking with one other.
  • However, they were never very good friends.
Prince Harry, the younger brother of the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, and a royal novelist have allegedly never been “very good pals.”

“They sat together for TV appearances on their common causes joking with one other, but they were never very good friends,” royal expert Ingrid Seward observed in the midst of the conflict between the two brothers.

The Cheat Sheet said that Prince William and Harry are extremely different, citing Newsweek.

They are completely different from one another emotionally, a source told Newsweek in 2017.

After their mother Princess Diana passed away in 1997, the royal brothers did not spend a lot of time together.

The story adds, “They don’t live in one other’s pockets, and they didn’t see much of each other when William was in university.”

The Duke of Sussex was said to “wear his heart on his sleeve” by the sources.

Prince William, meanwhile, is “introverted and secretive.”

