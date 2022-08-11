Prince Harry ‘begging’ for negative press amid ‘missteps’

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made shocking claims about Prince Harry.

He said the Duke of Sussex’s decision to sue the UK government was ‘unwise’ and ‘naive’.

Insisted that he’d ‘never be refused protection.

Prince Harry has come under fire for calling in the negative press about the British government’s security.

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made this shocking claim.

He addressed the Duke of Sussex’s ‘unwise’ decision and alleged naivety of his claims, for he’d “never be refused protection.”

During his interview with the Pod Save the Queen podcast, the expert addressed everything.

He started by admitting, “I don’t know whom he advised him to take legal action against the British Government and the Metropolitan Police. I think it was an unwise thing to do because that, in essence, raises negative publicity.”

When asked about Prince Harry’s personal security team being denied access to Intelligence Intel, Mr Wharfe said, “But I think the Government and the Metropolitan Police would have seen it would have been wrong to see this man, a global icon and celebrity in his own right, step onshore in the United Kingdom without any protection whatsoever.”

“So that was never the case that the Government and the police wouldn’t have provided a liaison to guarantee his safety and that of his wife and children.”