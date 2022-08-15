Prince Harry is rumoured to be researching his mother’s death for his memoir.

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, from injuries received in a car accident.

The Duke of Sussex’s book deal reportedly valued at $20 million.

Prince Harry research for his bombshell tell-all memoir includes digging into the mysteries of his late mother’s death.

Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 1997, from injuries received in a terrible Paris car accident. French authorities now assert that the Duke of Sussex has requested information about the disaster be made available to him.

“There have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother’s death,” a source, who was allegedly involved in the initial investigation of Diana’s passing, spilled in a recent interview.

“There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident,” the source added. “It’s only normal that Diana’s son should want to learn more about it for his book.”

There are obviously secrets to uncover regarding her shocking demise, even though it is unclear what specific details Harry is looking for. As previously reported, Diana once admitted to being scared of being murdered during a conversation with a former bodyguard.

“I had seen her tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace,” ex bodyguard Lee Sansum said. “She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was.”

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, however, might have encountered a problem. Harry first revealed his $20 million book deal last year, and his first book is set to officially release in the fall of 2022. After Penguin Random House neglected to include the book’s release in their Fall lineup, rumours started to circulate that it would be postponed.

“If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay,” a royal insider dished at the time. “Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

A source spoke on Harry’s alleged research into his mother’s death.