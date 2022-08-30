Prince Harry called ‘eco-hypocrite in chief’ for fuel vehicle

The Duke of Sussex is under fire for arranging a separate transport for his polo equipment.

In his U.N. speech, Prince Harry said climate change is “wreaking havoc on our globe, with the most vulnerable suffering most.”

Prince Harry has been accused of environmental exploitation while participating in a charity polo match.

The Duke of Sussex is under fire for arranging a separate transport for his polo equipment from California to Colorado this week.

Dan Wootton weighed in on the royal’s perceived hypocrisy despite his position on climate warming.

“We are being preached to by someone like that eco-hypocrite in chief Prince Harry who takes an electric car to take him to a private jet, which makes absolutely no sense.

“Then in a gas guzzling big car, his polo kit, and folk like him have the cheek to tell us to stop travelling.

“Well I’m not going to listen to folk like him anymore,” he stated.

During his address to the United Nations General Assembly last month, Harry said that climate change is a serious issue, that “is wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all”.

