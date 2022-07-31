Prince Harry changing his body language after moving to US

Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should "grow up," according to royal analyst...
A body language specialist claims that the demeanour of Prince Harry has switched from ‘haunted’ to ‘fun’ after relocating to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, an event dubbed Megxit.
Speaking with a UK news agency, analyst Judi James reflected on Prince Harry’s past royal outings with Prince William and Kate Middleton and discussed how the Duke of Sussex had changed since Meghan’s arrival.
James stated, in reference to Harry, William, and Kate’s 2014 appearance at the Commonwealth Games, “When there are people sitting in between them, the acute, mirrored angle of lean that Harry and William perform to allow themselves to have closeness and a more intimate conversation suggests they’d be happier sitting together having playful fun.”
She continued, “Kate is never seen to be left out, though. They were very much a team of three.”
“Harry is very much the animated comic here who goes out of his way to make his brother and sister-in-law laugh,” James added, before commenting on Harry’s body language in recent public appearances.
These days, according to James, Harry has “foften has dour facial expressions,” “haunted eyes,” and appears to be “ttumbling headlong out of this sibling closeness.”
“Harry was the guy who sparkled the brightest and who made his brother less stuffy in the process. He made a cautiously self-aware Kate giggle and grin on a regular basis and he must have made royal duties a load more fun,” James concluded.
