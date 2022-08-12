Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry ‘completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team

Prince Harry ‘completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry ‘completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Advertisement

Reportedly, Prince Harry ‘become completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team and “wants out of the rat race.”

Neil Sean, a royal commentator, made this assertion on his personal YouTube channel.

He asserted, ”Harry, according to a very good source, wants a complete clear-out.”

His wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, has recommended most of their joint PR team. This could prove to be a difficult situation.

Adding to his discussion of the blame game, he stated, “It’s never the celebrity’s fault, it’s your fault.”

Advertisement

Before ending, he noted the “ongoing battle” on “who they’re going to hire, who they’re going to keep and, more importantly, who they’re going to fire”.

Also Read

Manager of Meghan Markle “green lit” romance with Prince Harry
Manager of Meghan Markle “green lit” romance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne made the revelations in an interview...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story