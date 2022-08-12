Prince Harry ‘completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team

Reportedly, Prince Harry ‘become completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team and “wants out of the rat race.”

Neil Sean, a royal commentator, made this assertion on his personal YouTube channel.

He asserted, ”Harry, according to a very good source, wants a complete clear-out.”

His wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, has recommended most of their joint PR team. This could prove to be a difficult situation.

Adding to his discussion of the blame game, he stated, “It’s never the celebrity’s fault, it’s your fault.”

Before ending, he noted the “ongoing battle” on “who they’re going to hire, who they’re going to keep and, more importantly, who they’re going to fire”.

