Prince Harry came under fire.

He thought of himself as a "phoenix emerging from the ashes."

This assertion was made by royal commentator Daniela Elser

In a “grandiose” call out, Prince Harry came under fire for thinking of himself as a “phoenix emerging from the ashes.”

This assertion was made by royal commentator Daniela Elser in a recent article for News.com.au.

She wrote, “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy,” in response to claims that Prince Harry had a conceited sense of self.

The Top Lady is indirectly humiliated or undermined by anything that denigrates the monarchy.

Or, to paraphrase Louis XIV, “The state is me,” or “l’etat, c’est Moi.”

