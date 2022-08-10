Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry criticised for thinking that his memoir would help him to become like Barack Obama

Prince Harry criticised for thinking that his memoir would help him to become like Barack Obama

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry criticised for thinking that his memoir would help him to become like Barack Obama

Prince Harry criticised for thinking that his memoir would help him to become like Barack Obama

Advertisement
  • Kinset Schofield, who writes the To Di For Daily podcast, has made the claim.
  • She said Prince Harry is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States.
  • He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes.
Advertisement

‘Deluded’ People have criticised Prince Harry for thinking that his memoir will help him become like Barack Obama.

Kinset Schofield, who writes the To Di For Daily podcast, has made this claim.

In an interview, she said, “What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.”

“I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.”

“He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go.”

Also Read

Fears that Prince Harry would “take down the Queen” are raised
Fears that Prince Harry would “take down the Queen” are raised

Major concerns about possible attacks against the Queen are raised by Prince...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story