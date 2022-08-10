Prince Harry criticised for thinking that his memoir would help him to become like Barack Obama

‘Deluded’ People have criticised Prince Harry for thinking that his memoir will help him become like Barack Obama.

Kinset Schofield, who writes the To Di For Daily podcast, has made this claim.

In an interview, she said, “What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.”

“I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.”

“He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go.”

