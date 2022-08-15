Advertisement
Prince Harry damned at the self-important bleating

Prince Harry damned at the self-important bleating

Prince Harry damned at the self-important bleating

Grow up, Prince Harry yelled when the Royal Family was angry

  • Prince Harry’s memoir has “all the makings” of a haughty account.
  • This surprising statement was made by royal analyst Daniela Elser.
  • She speculated on what would be in Prince Harry’s memoir.
According to experts, Prince Harry’s memoir has “all the makings” of a haughty, bleating self-important memoir.

This surprising statement was made by royal analyst Daniela Elser in a recent article for news.com.au.

She mentioned her views and speculated on what would be in Prince Harry’s memoir, citing the couple’s history and “credibility” as a sign of “what is to descend.”

Does anyone really believe we are going to get a feel-good read given that we are talking about Harry, a man who went on global TV screens with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to accuse The Firm of racism and neglectful treatment at a time when thousands were dying every day from Covid and while his 99-year-old grandfather was in the hospital?

“Several hundred pages of self-important babble with the odd smoothie recipe thrown in?”

All signs currently “lead to Harry’s book possibly being the most excruciating chapter yet in the long and terrible tale of Megxit,” the author writes.

