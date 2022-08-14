This summer, Princess Diana’s childhood home in Althorp is opened to visitors
Princess Diana's childhood house will be open to visitors this summer. Althorp,...
Prince Harry is interested in learning what really happened to Princess Diana.
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex engaged researchers to look into the Paris vehicle accident that claimed the Princess of Wales’ life.
The Sun quotes a source as saying: “There have been approaches that indicate Prince Harry is deeply intent on learning more about his mother’s passing.
“Many individuals in France can still clearly remember the disaster night. Diana’s son naturally wants to learn more about it for his book, which makes sense.
The study appears to have aided the memoir’s ghost writer as she wrote personal details.
After losing his mother, Harry is well known for entering a difficult period in his life. The Duke has frequently been open about his alcohol and drug abuse.
