Prince Harry may divulge the identity of the royal.

He made racist remarks about his son Archie.

He would reveal whoever asked about Archie’s skin tone.

Surprisingly, Prince Harry may divulge the identity of the royal who made racist remarks about his son Archie.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal specialist, expects that the Duke of Sussex would eventually reveal which part of his family had asked about Archie’s skin tone before his birth in 2020.

Mr. Fitzwilliams stated on GB News: “He’s claimed that he won’t name the [the] royal racist.

“I’m thinking the Sussexes mean what they say in this situation, but they are unpredictable,” said the speaker.

In 2021, Meghan revealed to Oprah Winfrey that there had been “conversations and concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“I’m never going to disclose that talk,” declared Prince Harry.

“At the moment it was awkward; I was a little stunned,” he continued.

