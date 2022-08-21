Prince Harry faced criticism for his security demands

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince Harry facing criticism for ‘abusing’ his security.

He would receive police protection if he stayed with Royal’s.

Why should the British taxpayers fund your police protection?

Accusations have been made against Prince Harry for ‘abusing’ his security in an effort to launch additional business enterprises.

This assertion was made by royal analyst Christina Garibaldi during an interview with media.

Garibaldi and co-host Christine Ross were talking about Prince Harry’s security bid when the remarks were made.

In her opening statement, she stated, “The strange thing about Harry pursuing the UK Home Office over security is that no one ever said Harry couldn’t have security when visiting the UK.

If he stayed with his brother, father, the Queen, or if he attended official events, he would have full police security.

According to sources, he has thrown a fit over security because he demands round-the-clock police protection, when he travels to the UK for his business activities outside of the monarchy.

“No, why should British taxpayers pay for your police protection in order to pursue your financial goals?”

In addition, Ms. Ross jumped in, saying, “It sound like that comment is correct, that he’s actually asking for that police protection when they’re here performing their duties. And that’s simply not how things operate.

