Prince Harry hailed for ‘lifesaving’ medication for 3 million men

Prince Harry has earned praise for providing ‘lifesaving’ treatments to 3 million men.

In 2018, the British monarch joined Elton John in launching the MenStar Coalition, which aims to eliminate the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The foundation, focused on “engaging men in new and innovative ways to break the cycle of HIV transmission”, recently claimed that it had ‘tripled’ its target.

The foundation’s rep tweets, “In the four years since Elton John and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex launched Men Star at #AIDS2018, we’re proud to announce that the coalition of partners have trebled our initial goal and enabled three million men to start lifesaving HIV treatment.”

“95 per cent of these men are now virally suppressed meaning they can’t pass the virus on!”

“Men Star has given us invaluable insight into the barriers to HIV treatment for men and will help inform future strategies on reaching the most vulnerable communities.”

One royal fan responded to the proud announcement by writing “This is the power of H&M.”

“Prince Harry is involved with all things good and positive,” another fan replied.

