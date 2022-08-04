Prince Harry has no chance in front of Meghan Markle He’s troubled

Prince was reportedly “self-doubting” and “had no chance” against Meghan Markle.

He lost his mother in an unspeakable tragedy and was raised without a loving anchor.

William was too young, and Charles was too self-absorbed, to provide him with the roots that would anchor him to a secure sense of self.

This assertion was made in the most recent article Judy Finnigan wrote for Express UK.

He put on a brave face. Harry is endearing, funny, and sweet. We adored him, but he was plagued by low self-esteem and intense rage. His entire life had been a quiet cry of “What about me?”

Previously, Prince Harry may be having “second thoughts” about exposing his family in his tell-all memoir.

This revelation was made by Daily Mail Editor At Large Richard Kay during an appearance on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

Mr Kay acknowledged in the publication that there is, “still a possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on death ears.”