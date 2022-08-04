Prince Harry is having second thoughts about writing a memoir: Report
The Daily Mail editor-at-large Richard Kay made the revelation during an appearance...
Prince Harry, who was reportedly “self-doubting,” ended up “having no chance” against Meghan Markle, according to experts.
This assertion was made in the most recent article Judy Finnigan wrote for Express UK.
With mental anguish and self-doubt, our charming Prince Hal had no chance.
Already aware that his only brother was far more important than him in life’s pecking order, he lost his beloved mother in an unspeakable tragedy.
He was raised without a loving anchor. William was too young, and Charles was too self-absorbed, to provide the roots that would anchor him to a secure sense of self.
He put on a brave face. Harry is endearing, funny, and sweet. We adored him, but he was plagued by low self-esteem and intense rage. His entire life had been a quiet cry of “What about me?”
Previously, Prince Harry may be having “second thoughts” about exposing his family in his tell-all memoir.
This revelation was made by Daily Mail Editor At Large Richard Kay during an appearance on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.
Mr Kay acknowledged in the publication that there is, “still a possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on death ears.”
