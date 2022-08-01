Justice Samuel Alito of the Supreme Court made fun of foreign leaders for speaking out about the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

It invalidated the right to abortion in the United States.

it includes Prince Harry and the departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At the 2022 Religious Liberty Summit earlier this month, Alito gave a keynote speech to an audience in Rome and said, “I had the honour this term of writing, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders, who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law.”

On Thursday, a video of his address was uploaded to YouTube.

Alito reportedly made fun of Johnson’s resignation as prime minister in the face of controversy and mounting criticism by saying, “One of these was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price.”

Alito continued, referring to Prince Harry, “but what truly struck me — what really wounded me — was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to connect the decision, whose name may not be uttered, with the Russian invasion on Ukraine.”

The prince, who now resides in California, recently delivered a special speech at the UN in recognition of Nelson Mandela Day.

Given the global COVID-19 pandemic, issues with climate change, the conflict in Ukraine, the spread of misinformation, and the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States,” Prince Harry said, referring to the Supreme Court decision, “this has been a painful year in a painful decade.”

The decision was a regrettable “step backward,” according to Johnson, who noted that he was “speaking as someone looking in from the outside” in June.

It is time to obey the Constitution and send the abortion debate back to the people’s elected representatives, Alito said in the majority opinion for the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that was announced in June.

The ruling overturned nearly 50 years of precedent and completely altered the landscape of women’s reproductive rights in the U.S. As a result, abortion was swiftly outlawed in several states, and it was anticipated that nearly half of the nation would outlaw the procedure entirely in the months that followed.

The 78-page opinion was supported by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom were selected by President Donald Trump. The ruling was expected because a draught was leaked in early May in a serious breach of secrecy.

