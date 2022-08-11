Advertisement
  News
  Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle and Harry’s memoir could be released on an impromptu date.
  • Experts warn that the couple may pull a Beyonce and drop the book at random.
  • The publication of the book is said to have been completed and out of Harry’s hands.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned by experts that may pull a “fast one” on the Royal Family by releasing the new memoir on an impromptu date.

During their chat for the latest episode, Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross issued this warning.

Mr Ross brought up the topic of conversation and said, “I’m surprised we haven’t seen any more details on this.”

Ms Garibaldi agreed almost immediately and poked fun at the couple with the remark, “It is very surprising. Who knows, maybe they’ll pull a Beyoncé and just drop the book and that’ll be it.”

This claim follows the announcement that the Prince completed the necessary edits and writing for his memoir in the summer.

She explained at the time, “A publishing source told The Sun the manuscript has been finished and gone through all the legal processes’, adding that ‘it’s done and out of Harry’s hands.”

Previously, Prince Harry has come under fire for calling in the negative press about the British government’s security.

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made this shocking claim.

He addressed the Duke of Sussex’s ‘unwise’ decision and alleged naivety of his claims, for he’d “never be refused protection.”

Prince Harry ‘begging’ for negative press amid ‘missteps’
Prince Harry ‘begging’ for negative press amid ‘missteps’

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made shocking claims about...

