Prince Harry is having second thoughts about writing a memoir: Report

The Daily Mail editor-at-large Richard Kay made the revelation during an appearance on The Royal Beat.

He said Prince Harry may be having “second thoughts” about publishing his tell-all book.

This follows the Duke of Sussex’s promise to fans that he was writing the book as a man, not as a prince.

Prince Harry may be having “second thoughts” about exposing his family in his tell-all memoir.

This revelation was made by Daily Mail Editor At Large Richard Kay during an appearance on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

Mr Kay acknowledged in the publication that there is, “still a possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on death ears.”

He even mentioned how the prince might be having, “second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all.”

This claim follows the Duke of Sussex's promise to fans., "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."